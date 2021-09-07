LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's been more than a week since hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana. Areas impacted by the storm are continuing their clean-up efforts, but not without some help.
Tuesday, 10 Massachusetts firefighters ventured down south to assist. Western Mass News caught up with the group before their departure.
Hurricane Ida ripped through parts of the country during the final weekend of August, leaving devastation in its path. One of the hardest-hit areas was Louisiana, where dozens of people died, and many are still without power.
"As those communities try to restore services and try to recover from that, they have serious personnel drains so a nationwide call for firefighters went out," said Peter Ostroskey, State Fire Marshal.
Looking to provide some assistance, 10 first responders from the Carlisle, Lynnfield, and Dalton fire departments are now heading to the Bayou State.
It's all a part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is the national emergency management mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.
During their two-week mission, the team will help firefighters in Louisiana with anything they may need.
"There's such devastation and those firefighters and EMS personnel working in those communities are impacted at home. So, they have not only their job to take care of but their families and their own issues. So, this is a great chance for us to be able to support them," said Ostroskey.
Western Mass News spoke with one Massachusetts firefighter who explained why he wanted to assist on a mission like this.
"Just to give them a break. It's been nonstop, 250 plus calls a day, multiple structures fires a day. It's been nonstop for them," said Jordan Anderson, a Dalton firefighter.
Not only will the team serve as first responders, but they also hope to provide some comfort to their fellow firefighters who are experiencing such tragedy.
"Even if it's just sitting down and talking to somebody and letting them talk to me about what's going on. I might not be able to understand what they're going through but I can listen to them," said Anderson.
