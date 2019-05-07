(WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer is just around the corner and if you are looking for some ideas for free fun with the family, one organization may have dozens of suggestions.
On Tuesday, the Highland Street Foundation of Newton announced the locations for their 2019 'Free Fun Fridays.'
For ten Fridays over the season, no-cost admission is offered to visitors at many dozens of cultural venues across the Commonwealth.
"This program was created to increase access and enrichment opportunities for children and families throughout Massachusetts during the summer months," the foundation noted.
Each week features a different set of locations, with many in or near Western Massachusetts including:
- June 28 - Berkshire Theater Group, Stockbridge
- June 28 - The Mount: Edith Wharton's House, Lenox
- June 28 - Clark Art Institute, Williamstown
- July 5 - Amelia Park Children's Museum, Westfield
- July 5 - Jacob's Pillow, Becket
- July 12 - Chesterwood, Stockbridge
- July 12 - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington
- July 12 - Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton
- July 12 - Springfield Museums
- July 19 - Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst
- July 26 - Historic Deerfield, Deerfield
- July 26 - Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, Lenox
- Aug. 2 - Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood, Lenox
- Aug. 2 - Holyoke Children's Museum, Holyoke
- Aug. 2 - International Volleyball Hall of Fame, Holyoke
- Aug. 2 - Naumkeag/The Trustees, Stockbridge
- Aug. 9 - Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield
- Aug. 16 - Berkshire Theater Group, Stockbridge
- Aug. 23 - Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield
- Aug. 23 - Emily Dickinson Museum, Amherst
- Aug. 30 - Mass MoCA, North Adams
- Aug. 30 - Old Sturbridge Village, Sturbridge
The group said that since 2009, more than 900,000 visitors have been drawn to venues through 'Free Fun Fridays.'
For more information and the complete list of dates and locations across the state, you can CLICK HERE.
