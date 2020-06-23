SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Reopening requirements for Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park and MGM Springfield have been approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The requirements passed in a 5-0 vote. They include social distancing at slot machines, a ban on games like roulette and poker. Now, casinos across the state also must:
- Reduce occupancy limits to 25%, that’s for total patrons and employees.
- Ensure a minimal six-foot distance between slot machines, that may mean turning off machines and removing chairs or installing plexiglass dividers.
- Commissioners handed out guidance for screening guests before they enter with temperature checks.
Western Mass News reached out to MGM Springfield about these new protocols, and officials there say in a statement:
"We are committed to working with the gaming commission to adopt protocols that will create a safer environment for guests and employees. We have worked with highly trained health and safety experts to develop our seven-point safety plan which has received praise and support for its multi-level approach to safety."
MGM’s reopening date is dependent on when the state can move into Phase 3 of the governor's plan. Casino operators do say they will need a 10 to 14-day notice before they can officially open their doors.
