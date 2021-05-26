SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met on Wednesday to review COVID-19 safety guidelines for gaming establishments, including MGM Springfield.
“I think with more people being vaccinated. I think it’s a good idea to everything more up,” said Priscilla Pettell
Some casino goers like Pettell are already feeling more comfortable about sitting back at the casino tables
MGM representatives were present and asked for activities to return to the normal we once knew, including having food and beverages on the casino floor.
“We would intend to go back to pre-pandemic when people are allowed to move around freely,” said Daniel Miller, compliance director for MGM Springfield.
The Gaming Commission was in agreement with MGM and voted to rescind all of their pandemic orders as of Saturday, May 29, which coincided with Governor Charlie Baker's announcement lifting face covering and all industry-related COVID-19 restrictions.
MGM Springfield officials said certain games like poker will remain closed at least through December. They said areas in MGM like The Commonwealth bar won’t be immediately reactivated, but the walk-up bar will be reopened as will the island casino bar and they're evaluating opening up The Plaza bar outside.
“We're excited about the progress the Commonwealth has made under the stewardship of our state and city officials to deal with the COVID pandemic,” said MGM Springfield Vice President and Legal Counsel Seth Stratton.
One of their biggest issues right now is staffing, so they're working on ramping up hiring. MGM officials said demand for their hotel has been low until the last few weeks. That's when calls started pouring in, so they are also evaluating opening it up to a larger capacity.
Guests said they are looking forward to this return to a sense of normalcy.
“I feel real comfortable as long as…I think everyone should wear masks, just because you don't know everyone's vaccinated or not, so as long as they got a mask, I say hey, let’s go with it,” said Ruben Martinez.
Pettell added, “If people are honest, and do what their supposed to, we'll be safe.”
