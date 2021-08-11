NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass General Brigham is modifying the timeline for its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all of its employees. This includes those at Cooley Dickinson Health Care.
The health care system said this policy is consistent with its flu vaccine requirement implemented in 2018.
It noted that the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in those who are unvaccinated.
All employees will now be required to receive both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson by October 15. That means they must receive their first Pfizer dose by September 23 or the first Moderna shot by September 16.
If an employee has received all necessary doses, he or she must provide documentation to Mass General Brigham.
Employees who would like a medical or religious exemption must submit a request by September 3.
