SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available. The company said promising new data shows the booster could be most effective against emerging strains of the virus, such as the delta variant.

We spoke to an infectious disease expert, who said while this is encouraging data for the protection against COVID-19, the focus should remain on getting first and second doses to those who are not yet vaccinated.

“If that is what it takes, yes,” said Andrew Hernandez of Springfield.

Hernandez is prepared to roll up his sleeve for a third Pfizer COVID-19 shot to keep everyone within his household safe.

“I feel better knowing I can walk around and have less of a chance statistically to get sick,” Hernandez added.

On Wednesday, Pfizer released new data showing a booster shot could provide strong protection against the delta variant. The company is preparing to ask for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.

“…But at this point, I want to be very clear. People do not need to go out and get a booster shot. The decision about boosters will not be made by an individual company. It will be made by CDC or FDA,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Dr. Mark Siedner, an infectious disease clinician with Massachusetts General Hospital, told Western Mass News the data is promising but its preliminary.

“The data that Pfizer is releasing, is showing as we have seen before that booster doses do raise levels of antibodies in our blood…We want to see that. It helps us understand that an additional dose may raise our bodies immunity,” Siedner explained.

He said that, on the flipside, data shows two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have proven to work effectively against emerging variants.

“Hospitalizations and deaths are extremely low in people who have been vaccinated, almost unheard of, so there doesn't seem to be clear reason currently for a third dose, knowing the vaccines are working so well,” Siedner added.

Instead, the focus should remain on getting shots administered to the unvaccinated population.

“It’s by making sure that people get access to a first dose and a second dose, so they get protected from infections worldwide,” Siedner noted.

Siedner said that if the FDA were to give the green light for a third dose, it would most likely be first administered to those at higher risk and who are immunocompromised.