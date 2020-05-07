(WGGB/WSHM) -- It appears that golfers in the Commonwealth will soon be able to tee up once again, with some restrictions.
MassGolf reports that their association has been provided guidance from the Baker-Polito administration "for when golf resumes on May 7, 2020."
A spokesperson for the state's Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development noted:
“The administration has been working to make outdoor recreational opportunities that allow for socially distant activities available to the public during this incredibly difficult time and has continued to adjust and expand options at parks and other facilities over the last several weeks. Consistent with the actions of neighboring states, the administration will permit golf course operators to allow access to courses with strict safety protocols in place for both operators and individuals."
Guidelines for golfers and courses, as provided by the state, include:
- Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. A pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing. There can be no other employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation.
- All staff must wear face coverings while on property.
- Course facilities including but not limited to the clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant, bag room and locker room must remain closed.
- No caddies allowed.
- No golf carts allowed.
- Push carts may be used. Players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart.
- All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.
- Groups of players are restricted to no more than 4 players at one time.
- Members-only clubs can allow guests as determined by the security personnel on the golf course.
- Private clubs that allow non-members to make reservations can do so at their discretion.
- Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course.
- Tee Time Policy must be 15 minutes between groups.
- Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car immediately following play.
- Online and remote payment options must be utilized.
- All golfers must use their own golf clubs. Sharing golf clubs or rental golf clubs is not allowed.
- Flagsticks must remain in the hole. Hole liners must be raised so picking a ball out of the hole doesn’t occur.
- Bunker rakes must be removed, and ball washers must be removed or covered.
- Practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must be closed.
- Facilities must have readily accessible hand sanitizer.
The state added that golf courses are not being considered an essential business and can't have employees working on-site. An exception relates to employees, contractors, or vendors who conduct essential services to the course, like groundskeeping for security and to avoid hazardous conditions.
City and towns may decide to open municipal courses, if they so choose, under the above guidelines.
Private courses can reportedly allow people access to the course so long as there is social distancing, no gatherings of any kind, and golfers and facility operators follow the golf course guidelines.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
