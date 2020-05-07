(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker gave the green light for golf courses to open, effective immediately, with strict social distancing guidelines.
Jim Banks of Suffield, who lives around the corner, was at Crestview Country Club shortly after the course opened.
“As a crow flies, a mile and a half, but by car, about five miles,” said Jim Banks of Suffield.
Banks has been a member at Crestview for years. He told Western Mass News that he was ecstatic.
“I'm retired, I'm sitting at home watching the internet. Golf is my relaxation, but it’s still wonderful for me to get out. Big scheme, not a big deal. Me, big deal,” Banks noted.
Crestview's managing partner David Fleury said he'd heard it was coming, but admits a little more notice - to shift from general maintenance to welcoming players - would've been great.
“We'll take it because, certainly, we've been waiting for it, but it doesn't allow us to fully prepare and I'm sure everybody feels that way. Nonetheless, we will scramble to make sure we give the services to members and guests that we hope to give them,” Fleury explained.
Fleury said his phone's been ringing non-stop since the announcement. It didn't stop, even during our interview.
“…And, as soon as that...that's my phone going off right now, probably another message from a member saying ‘Can we come out and play?’” Fleury noted.
A spokesperson for the state's Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development told Western Mass News:
“The administration has been working to make outdoor recreational opportunities that allow for socially distant activities available to the public during this incredibly difficult time and has continued to adjust and expand options at parks and other facilities over the last several weeks. Consistent with the actions of neighboring states, the administration will permit golf course operators to allow access to courses with strict safety protocols in place for both operators and individuals."
Coming out to play will look different.
Guidelines for golfers and courses, as provided by the state, include:
- Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. A pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing. There can be no other employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation.
- All staff must wear face coverings while on property.
- Course facilities including but not limited to the clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant, bag room and locker room must remain closed.
- No caddies allowed.
- No golf carts allowed.
- Push carts may be used. Players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart.
- All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.
- Groups of players are restricted to no more than 4 players at one time.
- Members-only clubs can allow guests as determined by the security personnel on the golf course.
- Private clubs that allow non-members to make reservations can do so at their discretion.
- Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course.
- Tee Time Policy must be 15 minutes between groups.
- Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car immediately following play.
- Online and remote payment options must be utilized.
- All golfers must use their own golf clubs. Sharing golf clubs or rental golf clubs is not allowed.
- Flagsticks must remain in the hole. Hole liners must be raised so picking a ball out of the hole doesn’t occur.
- Bunker rakes must be removed, and ball washers must be removed or covered.
- Practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must be closed.
- Facilities must have readily accessible hand sanitizer.
The state added that golf courses are not being considered an essential business and can't have employees working on-site. An exception relates to employees, contractors, or vendors who conduct essential services to the course, like groundskeeping for security and to avoid hazardous conditions.
Fleury said the wait was long, but he's happy golfers can now stay in the state.
“Connecticut golf courses have been open the entire time throughout this. Rhode Island has been open the entire time. New York, the hardest hit state in the union, has been open now for weeks and yet, we sit here in Massachusetts and watch all our business go across the border and that is really frustrating,” Leury said.
Now, the signs are coming down and tee times are being made.
City and towns may decide to open municipal courses, if they so choose, under the above guidelines.
Thursday afternoon, Springfield officials announced that
the city's two courses would be reopen.
Those looking to golf must call in advance for a time slot and will be required to utilize remote payment options. Walk-in play will not be permitted.
- Franconia: (413) 787-6467
- Veterans: (413) 787-6449
Private courses can allow people access to the course so long as there is social distancing, no gatherings of any kind, and golfers and facility operators follow the golf course guidelines.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
