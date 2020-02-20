SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts hands-free law goes into effect this Sunday and with just a couple of days left, drivers are scrambling to make sure they get those hands-free gadgets installed.
In the Commonwealth, law enforcement will be keeping a watchful eye on all drivers as the hands-free phone law goes into effect this Sunday.
“Our administration is committed to keeping Massachusetts roads safe, and we urge all drivers to pay attention when they are behind the wheel...This law holds drivers accountable for keeping their focus on the road while being aware of the vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists around them and we are pleased that it will take effect this week," said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.
With just a few days left to get those hands-free accessories, Custom Car Sound in Springfield said their phone is constantly ringing with customers asking what they should do before Sunday.
“Well, they are asking us Bluetooth prices and asking how long before they can get their car in," said Glen Alouisi, owner of Custom Car Sound
Alousi said customers are looking for the Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, or Android Carplay to be installed.
"...or we could put in a simple piece with just a button on the dashboard with microphone and it works for the radio," Alouisi added.
Even if you do have Bluetooth or Carplay, you still need to get a phone holder, so you're not touching you’re phone at all
Even with all these options, Alousi said the main issue is customers think it's too expensive to install the new technology, but he said it's not only the law, it's safer and cheaper in the long run.
"The cost of having a Bluetooth installed is going to be very cost-effective because of the fact that if you get a ticket and a surcharge in your insurance, your insurance is going to go up and I believe it's for not just one year, it's many years," Alouisi noted.
Western Mass News spoke to a customer who came in Thursday for a new device.
"So I temporarily got a device, but I definitely know again to be hands-free, I have to come in here and switch my radio," said Denice Ranson of Springfield.
Although this is an inconvenience, Ranson believes this new law will be saving hundreds of lives.
"I would honestly say I do believe even though I am not ready. I do believe it is going to be beneficial because I have seen several accidents just within this week and again, many of it due to people holding phones and of that nature," Ranson added.
