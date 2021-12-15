SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Health Connector walk-in site in Springfield reopened Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.

People can get in-person assistance at the center on Industrial Avenue as open enrollment continues through December 23 and beyond for ongoing assistance.

Meantime, the federal deadline for public health coverage is Wednesday to guarantee coverage starting January 1.

People who've already enrolled on healthcare.gov don't need to do anything and will be automatically renewed unless they'd like to change to a new plan.

Experts predict enrollment through the Affordable Care Act to be down eight to nine percent this year.

