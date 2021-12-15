SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Health Connector walk-in site in Springfield reopened Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.
People can get in-person assistance at the center on Industrial Avenue as open enrollment continues through December 23 and beyond for ongoing assistance.
Meantime, the federal deadline for public health coverage is Wednesday to guarantee coverage starting January 1.
People who've already enrolled on healthcare.gov don't need to do anything and will be automatically renewed unless they'd like to change to a new plan.
Experts predict enrollment through the Affordable Care Act to be down eight to nine percent this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.