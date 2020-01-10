NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The state's latest flu report is out and we're seeing cases on the rise.
The increase comes as kids in western Mass complete their first full week of school following the holiday break.
According to the State Department of Public Health, the percentage of doctor’s visits for flu-like symptoms has gone up this week across Massachusetts and the increase is higher than the last two years.
You can see on this chart the red line shows the 4% increase in doctor’s visits for influenza cases.
The other two lines show cases from the last two years.
The increase is at the highest point since before 2017 in January.
This a breakdown of flu activity across the state.
Right now, western Mass is on the higher end of the spectrum, but still lower than some central and eastern parts of the state.
However, last week, western Mass was a moderate level on the spectrum, the same light blue color the Boston area shows now, so within the last week, cases in our area have jumped up significantly.
Linda Riley, infection prevention nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, tells Western Mass News she has seen an increase in flu-like cases now that kids are back in school after the December break.
"Right now, we’re seeing more people coming in with respiratory symptoms. We’re seeing people with the flu, but also other viral illnesses. It is really important to get a flu shot. It’s not too late, especially if you live with someone that is very young or very old or is sickly. Their family members should definitely be immunized as well as them themselves be immunized," stated Riley.
In this chart, the last line on the right shows just how much influenza cases have jumped up in the last week.
Right now, doctors are diagnosing more type B cases, represented in green, with type A cases shown in blue.
Again, officials are stressing the importance of getting the flu shot and that it’s not too late to get vaccinated, especially children who are back in school.
