HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on a story we have been following closely after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home claimed the lives of more than 70 veterans.
A lawsuit brought against the facility has been expanded to include someone inside the Baker administration, including Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
“It makes me feel closer to him, wearing them,” said Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette, who lost her father in the outbreak.
On Wednesday, Mandeville-Beaudette wore a necklace with her father’s ashes and remembered his life, which was ended when he contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home early on in the pandemic.
“It’s the worst loss I have ever sustained in my life,” Mandeville-Beaudette added.
Jim Mandeville passed away on April 14, 2020 at the facility. His daughter said his death and dozens of others could have been prevented if staff followed the proper COVID-19 safety protocols.
“I and the other family members are dying to have justice because it’s a freight train of emotions that we are constantly dealing with,” Mandeville-Beaudette explained.
This week, a lawsuit that was brought on by families of veterans who died of COVID-19 while at the home was expanded to include the Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
“I hope everyone and anyone that had anything to do with the tragedy at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is held accountable,” Mandeville-Beaudette noted.
She hopes court hearings are not dragged out for many years as veterans' families are still coping with the loss.
“One minute, I’m feeling blessed he was my dad and I had him for the time I had and then the next minute, I'm breaking down,” Mandeville-Beaudette said.
We reached out to Sudders’ office for comment, but they declined.
