(WGGB/WSHM) -- In addition to those new restrictions taking this weekend, Massachusetts hospitals must also postpone or cancel all nonessential, inpatient, elective and invasive procedures beginning on Saturday.

The Mass. Department of Public Health announced these new rules Tuesday in an effort to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Officials are still urging Bay State residents to seek necessary care from hospitals or their health care providers.

"To be clear, we are no shutting down health care. Ambulatory, outpatient treatment, preventive procedures - such as mammograms, pediatric visits, radiology, and cancer screenings - are not impacted," said Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

The pause on non-essential elective procedures is set to continue until further notice.