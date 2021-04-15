HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts House of Representatives has voted to approve a $400 million bond bill to pay for a new facility to replace the existing Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The unanimous vote comes after the deaths of more than 70 residents, who died of COVID-19
An investigation by a former federal prosecutor found that management at the home made decisions that allowed the virus to spread.
The state is expected to get a 65 percent federal reimbursement for the project, leaving $140 million to be paid by the state.
The bond bill now heads to the Massachusetts Senate, which is also expected to pass the measure.
