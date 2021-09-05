SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A mass was held in Springfield to honor essential workers.
Bishop William Byrne lead the service at the Forest Park amphitheater to recognize and lift up healthcare workers and first responders.
Employees of grocery stores, gas stations, and other businesses considered essential during the state of emergency were also celebrated at Sunday's mass.
Bishop Byrne also recognized the teachers and staff of Catholic schools in the Springfield Diocese, which held in-person learning last fall, when most communities were still remote or hybrid.
