SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Massachusetts judge has ruled that breathalyzer tests cannot be used as evidence in drunk driving cases after multiple defense attorneys challenged the reliability of the results.
This ruling will now be used as precedent for many cases in the state, but in Hampden County, district attorneys have already been following this standard when prosecuting OUI cases.
On Monday, district court judge Robert Brennan ruled that all breathalyzer tests be excluded as evidence when prosecuting drivers who are charged with driving under the influence in the Bay State after the Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing raise concerns about the accuracy of the tests and how they are handled. The decision will affect every district attorney in the state, with most in support of the ruling, including Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
"We believe that the breath tests machines - as they are currently devised - and how individuals are trained to use them, troopers and other police officers, is not sufficiently reliable to use in our cases,” Gulluni explained.
The ruling has been the standard in operating under the influence cases in Hampden County for the past six months when Gulluni made the decision to not use breath tests as evidence. The concerns about the accuracy of these tests are based on a specific model of the Draeger breathalyzer.
Local criminal defense attorney Steven Panagiotes told Western Mass News there are multiple reasons why this test is not reliable. He said, for one, most cleaning solutions damage the function of the test and he said in some cases, people administering the test, like local police officers and state troopers, weren't always up to date on the training that makes them certified to do so.
"It was impossible to verify whether or not it was a valid breath test,” Panagiotes added.
Now, breathalyzers can still be utilized in the field by law enforcement if a person is suspected to be driving under the influence.
"There's other implications to breath tests. The RMV is still going to use them, whether there is a license suspension or not, so I think we'll still see police departments continue to use them," Gulluni added.
However, the results cannot be used as evidence against them in trial. Gulluni said by not using the tests, there are fewer holes a defense attorney can make in the case.
"This is a problem. This calls in to question, at least in the eyes of the court system, the accuracy and dependability of the breath test machines,” Gulluni noted.
This does not mean OUI offenders will get off scott-free. According to Gulluni, there's still plenty of other evidence that can be used to prosecute a drunk driver.
"There's admissions, there's observations of police officers, observations of witnesses. There's the evidence of one's driving, crash, or some other weaving, that someone might be able to testify to,” Gulluni said.
Panagiotes said using the results of the tests in trial actually had jurors questioning the validity of the charge itself.
"They say well look, even the breath test isn't right, I don't feel right about it, so if that's not right, the rest of the case, a lot of times the jurors think the rest of the case goes,” Pagagiotes said.
Gulluni predicts breath tests will be reintroduced as evidence in the future once they make changes to the device that prove it is more reliable.
