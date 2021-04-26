SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2020 census data is in, and Massachusetts will keep all nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
However, who they represent will change.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin broke down the census numbers Monday.
He said that as the Baystate saw a historic increase from 6.5 million people in 2010 to over 7 million in 2020, the nationwide average per district has changed.
Each district must represent 761,000 people.
Secretary Galvin said lines here in the Bay State will have to be redrawn, specifically ours in western Mass.
“In particular, I would point to you at the board that's behind me that some of our existing district lines do not meet the current standard. For instance, the first congressional district in western Massachusetts has a population of approximately 722,000 on the current estimates. It's actually lost 5,000 people," Secretary Galvin said.
Secretary Galvin said the process of redrawing these lines and shifting them further west is going to be the tricky part.
His office doesn't receive exact census data from the federal government until August, and it'll all have to be done before lawmakers adjourn session at the State House in October.
