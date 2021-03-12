(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has launched a new tool to make the process of signing up for your COVID-19 vaccine go a little bit smoother.
A new online preregistration system started Friday, March 12. It's meant to make it easier to book an appointment at any of the state's seven mass vaccination sites like the one at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
This new system will totally replace the previous online waiting room, which has been criticized for weeks.
As of right now, only those seven mass vaccination sites will be listed, but more are expected to be added by April.
Here's how the new system works:
- Eligible residents will complete the online form at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to request to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site nearby.
- After completing the form, residents will get a confirmation via their preferred method of contact (text, e-mail, phone) and receive a weekly update about their status. Residents may opt out of their preregistration at any time if they secure an appointment elsewhere.
- When an appointment becomes available at a mass vaccination site, the resident will be notified and will have 24 hours to accept the appointment once it is offered to them. If an appointment is not accepted after 24 hours, the resident will go back into the queue to wait for another appointment.
The tool also allows family members or caregivers to fill the form out on behalf of someone else.
Also, those who don’t have internet access or someone to fill out the form for them can call 211 to preregister.
On Thursday, another 40,000 first-dose appointments were made available and another 400,000 residents became eligible for the vaccine with the addition of K-12 educators, childcare, and school staff members to the eligibility list.
