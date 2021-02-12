BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday a new tool to help those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine find a vaccination site and appointment near them.

He explained that the 'COVID-19 Vaccine Finder' will allow users to see key information including if a site has available appointments, instructions for a specific vaccination site, directions, and an MBTA trip planner.

Users are able to search for vaccination locations based on community name or zip code. They can also filter those search results by sites that only have availability, a particular site name, and type of vaccination site - such as a state-run mass vaccination site, pharmacy, or local board of health.

Once a user finds a result that fits your needs, you can click 'Details' for more information on that site, including which vaccine they are using (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), who is eligible to visit that particular site, whether it's indoors or outdoors, and the ability to schedule an appointment.

You can CLICK HERE to access the state's 'Vaccine Finder.'