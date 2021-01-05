SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Governor Charlie Baker stopped by the Springfield Innovation Center on Tuesday to announce three new programs to boost internet connectivity statewide, including one to provide access for those who remain unemployed during the pandemic.
"Mass Internet Connect" will provide internet access and accessible devices to those looking for work through MassHire.
"Providing this free internet service will obviously help people seeking employment to find new opportunities to work and to get the program off the ground quickly, we've partnered with several providers to establish a program and distribute devices like laptops and chrome books to those who don't have them," Baker explained.
The program will run through June 30 with the state covering the cost of the service and devices for job seekers.
