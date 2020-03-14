Mass. law enforcement agencies taking precautionary measures to stay ahead of COVID-19.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement agencies are working to stay ahead of the coronavirus.
According to Greenfield Police officials, after taking into consideration the city's declaration of emergency, they are implementing "operational changes and restrictions" to ensure the health and well being of their police officers, emergency telecommunicators, civilian employees, and members of the community.
One of those changes is encouraging officers to practice social distancing and are asking them to handle certain calls for service that don't require an immediate or in-person response over the phone.
Should officers respond to a residence or business, officials are asking them to conduct their conversations and interactions with people outside if it is safe and practical to do so.
Emergency calls, crimes in progress, or incidents that require an immediate response will still be responded to and investigated by officers in person.
Dispatch windows have also been closed and locked.
Any conversations with a dispatcher from the lobby will happen over the telephone that's provided there.
All firearms licenseing and fingerprinting services are suspended until further notice.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the Northampton Fire Department is asking residents to not call 911 unless it's a life threatening emergency.
Those that do experience a life threatening emergency and believe they may have coronavirus are asked to put on a medical facemask if they have one prior to first responders arriving on scene and to also inform the 911 dispatcher.
Northampton residents are also asked to call their physician and to not go to an emergency room or walk in clinic if they experience cold or flu-like symptoms or if they have come in contact with someone with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.