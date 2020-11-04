(WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials on the local and state level are reacting and condemning President Trump’s criticism of mail-in ballots.
A group of activists who are denouncing the president’s suggestions of voter fraud is expected to rally in Northampton Wednesday
They echo calls from state and local officials, who said they want every vote counted across the country, including mail-in ballots.
“Mail-in balloting worked. I think that every vote needs to be counted. It’s essential,” said Rep. Richard Neal.
Neal stood by the mail-in ballot system, which was expanded greatly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at election day polls.
As those ballots are counted in battleground states, President Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the vote count, which could leave the decision to the Supreme Court.
The bench now has three appointments from Trump, but Neal hopes that won't sway any potential rulings.
“It’s not healthy for democracy to suggest that because you were appointed three justices as members of the Supreme Court that you can count on their vote,” Neal said.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also released a statement on the ballot counting process, suggesting it should not be halted.
They said:
“The United States of America depends on every American having the freedom to cast their vote and for every vote to be counted. Every American, regardless of political affiliation, especially the President and every candidate on the ballot, should be united in supporting this process. Regardless of who wins this election, the challenges facing the Commonwealth and the nation remain: defeating the pandemic, rebuilding the economy, and supporting those who need help in these difficult days. When the results are finally determined, we are hopeful that all candidates, especially the two running for the most powerful office in the world, set aside partisanship to improve the lives of all Americans. While many anxiously await the results of this critically important election everyone must exercise their First Amendment right peacefully if they choose to do so, and we ask everyone to be respectful of one another."
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin offered the most stinging criticism of all.
"The idea that he would somehow disqualify the right of the voters because you’re ahead is simply unacceptable and un-American and criminal,” Galvin noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.