WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Massachusetts lawmakers are speaking out after the U.S. Capitol has been put on lockdown.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said on Twitter that joins with Americans "from every corner of the country to condemn the violence unfolding at the Capitol" and added that President Trump and his supports "must do the same immediately."

Baker added that the situation at the Capitol "is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth."

Rep. Jim McGovern said initially that he was in the House Chamber and the doors to the chamber have been locked due to the security breach.

He later noted, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, that he was in a "secure location"

McGovern added that "We will not be intimidated" and "This is not a protest.  It is a terrorist attack on democracy."  He also said that when the situation settles, the House would resume proceeding, explaining that "America's democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever."

Rep. Richard Neal also said that he is sheltering in place at the Capitol and noted "We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence."

Sen. Ed Markey added that he and members of his staff are sheltering in place and are safe.

