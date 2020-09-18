(WGGB/WSHM) -- Reaction from across the Commonwealth and the nation is pouring in on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Several current and former political leaders for Massachusetts took to Twitter with statements in remembrance of Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, September 18.
Rep. Richard Neal:
"Sad news this evening hearing of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A true trailblazer. Our country will forever be indebted to her and the inroads she made for every woman, young girl, and person in our great nation."
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker:
"I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG was a force of nature and a role model for so many women and all Americans.
Her friendship with the late Antonin Scalia spoke volumes about her ability to separate the person from the politics.
Her incredible career and life’s work bettered our nation and serve as an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, you will be missed."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
"Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon.
As a young mom heading off to Rutgers law school, I saw so few examples of female lawyers or law professors. But Ruthie blazed the trail. I’m forever grateful for her example — to me, and to millions of young women who saw her as a role model.
Later, Ruthie’s groundbreaking work as a legal advocate for women led to a distinguished career as a federal judge and a Supreme Court Justice. Her lifelong dedication to fighting for justice for everyone, and her love for our nation, will be sorely missed.
With voting already underway for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s “most fervent wish” was for her replacement not to be named “until a new president is installed.” We must honor her wish."
Rep. James McGovern:
"Lisa and I are heartbroken. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer through and through. Her tenacity and intellect were unmatched. A true champion for women’s rights and equal justice.
This is a colossal loss for our country. May her memory guide us through the difficult days ahead."
Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick:
"America has lost a legal pioneer, a champion for justice, a patriot. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was diminutive in stature, soft spoken, even frail in her later years — and yet her intellect, her insightfulness, and her grit made her the model of strength.
She brought honor, rigor, character and depth to the Court, the judiciary and the country. She leaves a gaping hole on the bench, and in the hearts of all true patriots."
Former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney:
