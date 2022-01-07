SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Lottery is bringing free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to three cities, including Springfield.
One of those clinics will be held on Sunday, January 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at One Stop Mart, 477 Boston Road in Springfield.
“Public health and safety continues to be a priority and we are proud to be able to activate available resources to implement this important effort for the Commonwealth,” said Mass. Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney in a statement.
The other clinics will be held Saturday in Lawrence and New Bedford.
