(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are moving the area's site to claim lottery prizes.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the western Massachusetts claim center is moving from 20 Fort Street in Springfield to Century Plaza at 383 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
All lottery prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at the western Mass. location.
All prizes higher than $100,000 much be claimed at Mass. Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.
The last day at the Springfield location will be on Friday, November 6 and the new site will be open for business at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, November 9.
Excluding holidays, all claim centers are open Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
