(AP) -- The Massachusetts State Lottery is taking a big hit as the COVID-19 state of emergency temporarily shutters many stores that sell tickets, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said Tuesday.
More than 1,800 of the state’s 7,500 lottery agents are closed, she said. Many stores that remain open have limited or eliminated lottery sales.
Total sales last week were down almost 33% from the same week last year. So far for April, sales of Keno have dropped by more than 53% compared with last April.
Instant ticket sales for April are also down by almost 29% compared to last year.
They stopped delivering scratch tickets weeks ago. Gamblers are a superstitious bunch. They won't switch to a different ticket if their usual ticket is sold out. All the "hot" tickets are gone in my area. Baker is missing out on a revenue stream by not restocking tickets.
