(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts officials made updates to the state's travel order on Wednesday.
People who have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to get a negative test prior to traveling to Massachusetts. They won't have to quarantine once in the state either.
To qualify, you must have had two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, more than 14 days prior to travel. You also must have documentation of the vaccination available if asked.
However, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 at the time, you must follow the testing and quarantine guidance.
The state also explained that those who have recovered from COVID-19 - meaning tested positive more than 10 days but less than 90 days ago - and don't have symptoms don't need a negative test to travel to Massachusetts or quarantine when arriving to the Bay State. You do need to have documentation of the positive PCR test available, including the date it was given, if asked.
Those who have tested positive and show symptoms of COVID-19 at the time must also follow the testing and quarantine guidance.
More on the state's travel order, exemptions, and updates can be found here.
