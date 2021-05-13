SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people, no longer requiring them to wear masks in most indoor places, but how does this impact the state's current mask guidelines?
This is the normalcy many people here in western Mass. have been waiting for, but they may have to wait a little bit longer. Viewers have been reaching out to us all day with questions on this guidance and Western Mass News is getting you answers.
“I’m not going to take my mask off so I’m not for removing the masks,” Marcia Loving of Springfield said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in a majority of indoor places or in outdoor crowds, except for in places like hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters and on buses and planes.
“This supports the data we have in terms of the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines,” Dr. Paez, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center said.
Many viewers have been turning to Western Mass News for answers, wondering if and when this guidance goes into effect here in the Bay State.
We reached out to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office who says in part: “The administration welcomes the new CDC guidance and will be updating Massachusetts’ COVID restrictions in the near future. In the meantime, the current mask order remains in place.”
Health Commissioner in the city of Springfield Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News she’s excited about the potential for new guidance here in the Bay State and plans are in the works to try and bring normalcy to city schools.
“We potentially will have vaccines for individuals over 12, I have been in contact with Springfield Public Schools and we are developing a vaccination strategy,” Caulton-Harris said.
Other viewers have questions about how to know if people are vaccinated or not, Caulton- Harris says in the city, vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the state which makes it easier for officials to have an idea on how many people should be maskless.
“In some areas and age groups we are 20-10 percent lower so we are able to gauge the vaccination prevalence in the city of Springfield,” Caulton-Harris said.
Another viewer asked how likely it is to develop COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms if you are vaccinated. Dr. Paez says vaccinated people most likely will not experience either. Again, Gov. Baker's office tonight saying despite the CDC's announcement, their current mask guidelines continue for Massachusetts residents.
