WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 3,000 free fresh food boxes are distributed by Massachusetts Military Support Foundation at the Big E Saturdays in March.
Distribution takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Big E Mallary Building.
USDA Farmers to Families Food Box provides prepackaged perishable food boxes to help combat food insecurity posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each food package contains 32 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat products.
The Mass. Military Support Foundation is looking for volunteers to help hand out food boxes each Saturday in March.
If you would like to register for a box of food you can do so by clicking here.
