BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help address bus staffing shortages.
Those guard members will be available to serve as drivers for school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles, in certain districts. All guard personnel that take part in this mission will complete vehicle training, meet all statutory requirements for 7D drivers, and comply with all health and safety measures.
The move by Baker comes following requests from some communities for assistance with school transportation as the academic year gets underway.
Starting Tuesday, 90 guard members will be receive training to prepare to serve in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.
The state's Executive of Public Safety and Security explained that this school transportation mission will not interfere with the Mass. National Guard's ability to respond to or assist with any emergencies within the state.
