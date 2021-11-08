BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials report that members of the Massachusetts National Guard, who had been tapped to help with school transportation, has completed their mission.
The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security explained that between September 14 and November 5, nearly 200 guard members drove 329,224 miles and helped pick-up and drop-off 14,262 students.
Gov. Baker activated the guard in September to help local school districts with transportation amid a shortage of bus drivers. In total, 190 guard members were trained on operating school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles, while approximately 40 members provided operational support. The drivers were deployed to 13 districts across the state, including Holyoke.
Baker said in a statement:
“The Commonwealth is grateful to the men and women of the Massachusetts National Guard for answering the call and supporting the safe transportation of students in communities across Massachusetts."
"By working collaboratively with local districts who requested assistance, the Guard was able to provide critical school transportation support at a time when schools, students and families needed it most.”
State officials noted now that those districts who asked for assistance are able to meet their transportation need with civilian drivers, the guard members have concluded their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.