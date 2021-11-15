HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. National Guard stepped in Monday to help a local elementary school that's dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Testing this morning found even more students and staff are positive for COVID-19 at Hatfield Elementary School.
Before Monday morning, there were 16 positive cases in Hatfield Elementary School, but school officials told us Monday afternoon that testing identified four more cases.
This morning was busy for Hatfield Elementary School officials and community leaders. Guard members stepped in to help them test more than a hundred students and staff for COVID-19.
“They were able to help things move efficiently and quickly and we were able to get everyone we needed tested in relatively fair order,” said Hatfield Elementary School Principal Conor Driscoll.
On Friday, parents received a letter from Driscoll that alerted them to a COVID-19 spike among students and staff in the school. He told Western Mass News there were 16 positive cases as of Sunday out of the approximately 220 students in the building. The first couple of cases were reported last week. However, after testing on Monday morning, they found even more.
“We're still updating our numbers from this morning's testing, as well as from those who are coming off quarantine,” Driscoll noted.
The school tested those who were in close contact with the original positive cases, as well as testing students who chose to participate in pool testing. This type of testing allows the school to test large groups or classrooms for the virus at one time.
"If a tube comes back positive, then everyone in that pool will get tested as a follow-up,” Driscoll explained.
In the meantime, children who are not testing positive are still in the classroom as school officials are following the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's ‘Test and Stay’ model.
School officials are taking steps to hopefully avoid the outbreak from getting any worse by separating students as much as possible and taking extra cleaning measures.
"We're hoping that it's short lived and we can go back to providing classroom setups like we know kids need and want,” Driscoll added.
We did reach out to DESE to see if they have any plans to step in. A representative said they are working with the school and the local health department to monitor the situation.
The positive case number is now up to 20 cases.
