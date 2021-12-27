(WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, Mass. National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals across the state in an effort to help staffing shortage.
Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that 500 guard members are being deployed to provide 55 hospitals with some extra hands.
Western Mass News spoke with CEO and president of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Dr. Lynette Watkins, who said guard members will be stepping into help out in non-clinical positions
"Such as food nutrition services, environmental services, areas that help a hospital run, but that are not necessarily, at this point in time, providing direct patient care," Watkins explained.
Baystate Health also confirmed they will receive help from the guard, specifically with non-emergency transport between facilities and within the hospital, observing patients, security supports, and food service.
This move by Baker comes as hospitals are experiencing a serious staffing shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.