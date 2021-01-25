BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Massachusetts National Guard will be heading to Washington D.C. starting this week to support the U.S. Secret Service.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker approved up to 700 Mass. Air and Army National Guard members for the mission, which was requested by the Department of Defense, Secret Service, and National Guard bureau.
Officials with the Mass. Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said that this activation is separate from the 500 members who went to Washington to support inaugural events. Those guard members came home on Saturday.
The state explained that this mobilization does not interfere with the guard's ability to respond and help with any emergencies in Massachusetts.
The guard members who are part of Monday's order are expected back in Massachusetts on February 23.
