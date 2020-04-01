HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is now under investigation by the governor’s office after 13 veterans died, with six of those people testing positive for COVID-19.

A number of residents and staff members in the facility have also tested positive.

Amid reports of personal protective equipment shortages at the home, an official with the Massachusetts Nurses Association is speaking out about representing the nurses at the forefront of this outbreak.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association is the union representing the nurses at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

One of their associate directors told us she been trying to advocate for the nurses who care for the veterans.

More than a dozen veterans are dead at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, several testing positive for COVID-19.

Other residents have also tested positive, along with the nurses working around the clock to care for them.

Those with the union representing the nurses said that disturbing reports about the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home began pouring in.

“When I spoke with the nurses, what we learned was that the facility was not adequately taking into account proper procedures for personal protective gear and infectious disease control limitations,” said Andrea Fox with the MNA.

Fox told Western Mass News that they brought those concerns to the leadership at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

“We asked for immediate distribution of the N95 masks. We were told they have them on-site, but they didn’t distribute them…I said ‘What are you saving this stuff for?’” Fox explained.

Fox, who is also a registered nurse, said the contagious nature of COVID-19 means everyone should be wearing full personal protective equipment when dealing with suspected coronavirus cases.

With the Soldiers’ Home now under investigation by the governor’s office, Fox is calling the situation a disaster.

“The fact that there was a huge culture of fear up there, where people were really afraid that when they spoke up that they would be retaliated against,” Fox noted.

It’s a disaster Fox said could have been avoided.

“I think this was negligent and I think it could’ve been prevented and that having the proper gear and not distributing…it doesn’t make any sense,” Fox added.

We have reached out to the state officials now taking media questions about the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home for a response.

“They’re scared, we’re scared, everybody’s scared,” Fox noted.