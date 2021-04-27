SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In just three days from now, you will be allowed to go outdoors without a mask in Massachusetts. The move comes after nearly a year of mask mandates due to COVID-19.

State officials also announced other big changes that could affect your summer plans.

Starting Friday, people are allowed to go outdoors without a face covering unless social distancing is not possible. The announcement comes amid a move to Phase 4, Step 2 of the reopening plan and signals a turning point in the fight against COVID-19.

Whether it’s a fashion statement or a homemade creation, people told Western Mass News that they are ready for changes when it comes to state’s COVID-19 face covering mandate

“You know, my glasses fog up and it’s a pain in the neck,” said Elizabeth Peters of Springfield.

CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.

Change is upon us. State officials announced on Tuesday that effective April 30, face coverings are required outdoors only when social distancing is not possible. They will still be required indoors and at some outdoor events, but the $300 fine is being eliminated.

Those we spoke with are okay with this change, provided people use common sense in staying safe.

“I feel if people can do the right thing this is a good idea. I agree, if you’re outside, you’re outside,” Peters noted.

Other changes to the reopening timeline include a May 10 capacity increase to 25 percent for venues like stadiums and arenas.

On May 29, gathering sizes will also increase and festivals and parades can have 50 percent of their previous capacity after submitting safety plans to health officials.

Changes to Mass. face covering order start Friday, state moving forward in reopening process BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is moving forward into the next steps of its reopening process and is making updates to the face coverings order.

State officials said as of August 1, all industry restrictions will be lifted, including capacity and gathering size limits. However, Governor Charlie Baker said that date is tentative.

“We hope that with more vaccines and the continued success in stopping COVID, we can take this step earlier...but it will depend on everyone continuing to get vaccinated and doing the right things,” Baker explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced similar strides against COVID-19 Tuesday and said that fully vaccinated people in the us can go maskless outdoors unless in a big crowd.

People can use this chart to determine their risk of catching the virus in different social situations and decide whether or not to wear a mask.

It’s advice that some locally vaccinated people were already planning to follow.

“If it’s going to be a crowded thing, yeah, I probably would wear my mask, but if it’s outside where people got room and everything, I probably wouldn’t,” said Bill Hebert of Springfield.