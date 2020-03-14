(WGGB/WSHM) - State officials are making resources available to residents that want to learn more about COVID-19.
The Mass DPH announced Friday that dialing 211 can allow residents easier access to information, resources, and referrals in real time and in multiple languages.
DPH staff will ensure your call is answered without delay, even during peak call hours.
Residents can also learn additional information on COVID-19 prevention, symptoms, and treatment, as well as information about testing and guidance for people planning or returning from travel.
“We are committed to providing the most updated and accurate information about COVID-19 response efforts in Massachusetts. Mass 2-1-1 is an invaluable partner in helping us to ensure that every resident of the Commonwealth has access to the information they need to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe," sPublic Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH said.
Massachusetts 211 is open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
