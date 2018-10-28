CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're planning to take the Mass Pike over the next several days you'll want to take note.
Road crews will be installing overhead sign structures in the Charlton/Sturbridge area during the evening and overnight hours, the MassDOT says.
Lane closures will impact traffic starting tonight, Sunday October 28 through Thursday, November 1st.
The right lane on I-90 West in Charlton will be closed from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, October 29th.
The MassDOT says they're also shutting down two right lanes on I-90 East and West Monday night at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
That same day, Tuesday, October 30th ... the right lane on the Mass Pike heading Westbound in Sturbridge will be closed starting at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday and again the same situation for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The MassDOT says signs, traffic control devices, and law enforcement details will be used to guide drivers through the work zone.
Drivers should allow extra time to travel through these areas.
