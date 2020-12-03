(WGGB/WSHM) -- Work on changing Massachusetts exit numbers will continue on the Mass. Pike this month.
Mass. DOT said they will install the new signs along the Pike starting December 13.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Highway exit numbers will soon change across the state including in western Mass.
The work is expected to take four weeks and will be done between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.
The project was announced earlier this year to bring the Commonwealth up to date with federal regulations, which requires highway exits be numbered by the mileage.
The project is expected to be completed next summer.
