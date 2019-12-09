RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious crash closed a portion of the Mass. Pike in western Hampden County.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that one tractor-trailer rear-ended another tractor-trailer.
The driver of the truck that struck the other had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.
Two lanes of the westbound side of the highway are closed near mile-marker 30 for several hours while crews remained on-scene. They reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Drivers in the area should expect delays or seek alternate routes, if possible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.