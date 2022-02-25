RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Mass Pike in Russell is back open to traffic, following a jack-knifed tractor trailer earlier Friday.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News the truck was heading West on I-90 prior to the crash shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Police said the driver was ejected from the truck, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are in stable condition.
The westbound lanes were partially closed for several hours Friday while crews cleaned up the crash and repaired the guardrail.
