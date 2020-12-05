SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow has begun to fall across areas of western Mass.
The Mass State Police reduced the speed limit to 40 mph on the Mass Pike from Exit 3 in Westfield through Central Mass to Rt 128.
State police are also responding to numerous crashes on roads in the central part of the state.
MassDOT reported 443 pieces of equipment are operating on the highways.
State police advise if you are out driving to take it slow.
