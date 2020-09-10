BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced that the state's health commissioner is temporarily leaving for medical reasons.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel is expected to be on temporary medical leave until early October.
The state noted that the absence is unrelated to COVID-19.
In the interim, Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders has named Mass. DPH General Counsel Margret Cooke acting commissioner.
"I appreciate the leadership of Margret Cooke and all of the DPH team to continue to assist the state in responding to the pandemic as well as managing our public health programs on behalf of the residents of the Commonwealth,” Bharel said in a statement.
Sudders added, "All of us wish Commissioner Bharel a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to the Department...In the interim, I have every confidence in Acting Commissioner Cooke’s ability to provide the executive leadership for the Department during this time.”
Prior to joining Mass. DPH in 2015, Cooke served as Deputy Bureau Chief in the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau at the Mass. Attorney General's office.
