BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel reports that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday night, Bharel said that she was tested Thursday night and got the results back from the state lab today.

She explained that her symptoms, so far, have been mild. She has also contacted her appropriate close contacts and will rest, recuperate, and work remotely at home.

"As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public," Bharel explained in the statement.

The Mass. DPH offices will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend.

"I hope everyone will continue to take seriously the threat of COVID-19," Bharel added.