Mass. ranked 2019's most educated state in America.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wallet Hub has released their list of the most and least educated states in America, and Massachusetts came out on top.
The personal finance website released it's findings Monday morning.
The criteria behind this survey factored in educational attainment and quality of education.
Massachusetts' total score was 80.06, and also ranked first in highest percentage of Bachelor's degree holders, as well as highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders.
Our neighbors to the south, Connecticut, weren't too far behind, ranking fourth in the nation.
Some of the least educated states, according to Wallet Hub, included Mississippi, West Virginia, and Nevada.
To view the full list, click or tap here.
