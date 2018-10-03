NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton medical marijuana dispensary could soon get the green light to open up a recreational shop.
The Cannabis Control Commission is meeting Thursday and final licenses are topping the agenda.
The fate of a budding business is in the hands of the Cannabis Control Commission.
New England Treatment Access in Northampton is already a medical marijuana dispensary, but the company is trying to branch out into recreational retail.
Tomorrow, the commission will meet to discuss granting final licenses to two Massachusetts applicants.
This has been a lengthy process since the commission began accepting retail license applications.
Getting the final license brings the company a step closer to opening up shop, but there are still hurdles before they can start their new business venture.
"We’re really going to await some additional guidance from the commission tomorrow as to what exactly those steps are, but our understanding is that we’ll need to be on the state’s seed to sell tracking system metric. We are awaiting approval to get on that system now," said Amanda Rositano with New England Treatment Access.
The other company on the agenda is Cultivate Holdings in Leicester.
If the meeting is not completed tomorrow, they will reconvene next Tuesday.
