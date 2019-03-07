SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For about two months, Congressman Richard Neal has been the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, a group in the House of Representatives that leads the way in writing our nation's tax laws.
The spot gives him plenty of power in Washington, but he's also keeping tabs closer to home.
Western Mass has some sway in our nation's capitol, especially when it comes to Congressman Richard Neal, who oversees federal budgets, determines where dollars will be spent on government programs, and has the power to request something many Democrats have been asking for, President Trump's tax returns.
President Trump's tax returns have been a controversy since the campaign trail, not releasing them due to, what he says is, an ongoing audit.
While not breaking any laws, this has been a long-standing tradition by modern presidents, and his opponents have made it clear they want to see them, but there's only one Democrat who can meet such a request, and that's Congressman Richard Neal.
While he has other duties, he is ready to appease when the time is right.
"When the case is thoroughly vetted by the House, and," stated Congressman Richard Neal. "We are ready to step up. I've made it clear that we intend to ask for the forms, but it's also a case that is likely to make its way through courts over a period of time, so we have to make sure we handle it prudently."
Some of those other duties include federal budgets.
Just yesterday, Neal spoke to the Ways and Means Committee with a warning for Congress that, beyond taxes, they must also focus on our nation's outdated infrastructure.
From roads and bridges to our water systems, this was Neal's opening statement:
"Our infrastructure system used to be the envy of the world. Now, due to decades of underfunding and neglect, it has fallen apart...this is a problematic reality for every, single state, and congressional district in the nation."
It's been a busy week for Congressman Neal, the one-time mayor of Springfield was also back in the city earlier this week to speak with business leaders in the area.
