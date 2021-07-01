CAMBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Face masks could soon taking on a new role by actually detecting whether someone has COVID-19. A collaboration among researchers from two universities in Massachusetts has created mask sensors that can spot the virus within 90 minutes.
This new mask with built in sensors can test for COVID-19. Researchers from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology worked together to create the prototype. You wear it like a normal mask for about 15 to 30 minutes and the sensors test your air particles for the virus.
“After 15 to 30 minutes, you press a button. That button basically activates the system to test your breath to see if you have COVID-19,” said Peter Nguyen, research scientist with the Wyss Institute at Harvard University.
After the button is pressed, results are available within 90 minutes. Nguyen told Western Mass News that the results appear like a pregnancy test.
“Two bands would mean you are negative, and the test is working and a single band, right now, means that the test is positive,” Nguyen noted.
The researchers are working to partner with a manufacturer to get the masks out to the public within 12 months. The cost is expected to be under $5.
“I think what people need to realize about this technology is this is modular enough, it's thought to be a solution for the current situation, or one of the solutions, but certainly, a device that can help for the next pandemic,” said Luis Soenksen, a PhD graduate and researcher at MIT.
The sensors can also be used to detect other viruses including the flu and delta variant.
“You just have to program one small piece, which is the instruction that this is what you need to detect,” Nguyen said.
It can be placed on clothing including lab coats to help medical professionals detect exposure.
“…And if you were exposed to a pathogen, it would be able to ping you once it detects that pathogen and say a message on your phone and say ‘Hey you have an exposure on your right arm, you need to check it,’ Nguyen explained.
