EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/.WSHM) -- Residents across Massachusetts 16 years and older can start getting their COVID shot next Monday.
Health experts said this is a critical step towards herd immunity as the spread of variants is on the rise.
Western Mass News got answers on what parents need to know about getting their adolescent vaccinated.
“I’m really really grateful to have received it,” East Longmeadow High School senior Delaney Heath.
While teenagers 16 to 18 are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts starting on April 19, she said she was able to get hers a little early since she works at a restaurant.
“I feel a lot safer going out now that I even have just one dose. I have family members who are at high risk, and even just working in such a public area I feel more comfortable helping customers,” Heath said.
She said she hopes other people her age are willing to get theirs.
“I think it’s really great that my generation is finally getting the opportunity to receive the vaccine if they choose to. I’ve definitely had a little bit of a strange senior year with everything going on right now, so I’m hoping for a bit of normalcy for future generations,” Heath said.
As far as side effects go, she said it was a piece of cake.
“I am a huge crybaby when it comes to needles, so I was a little bit scared, but it really didn't hurt,” Heath explained.
As the variants are spreading quickly throughout the younger population, Dr. John O'Reilly, head of pediatrics at Baystate Health emphasized the importance of vaccinating this age group.
“A lot more kids in this age group are getting sick, but the kids are getting these long-term symptoms like fatigue and problems that will impair them in high school and impair them at work and other aspects of their life,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
He also said this age group is being hit hard by social isolation.
“Adolescents need to interact with other adolescents so that they can reach their developmental milestones. This is a group that’s really suffered by not being in school. they've had a lot of issues about increased mental health stuff anxiety, depression, substance abuse,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Dr. O'Reilly also stressed that vaccinating teenagers is a key step towards reaching herd immunity.
“Pediatric patients are 23 percent of the population, so unless we get our kids and adolescents, young adults vaccinated, we won’t get society-wide in terms of protecting and getting to that herd immunity point,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
It’s important to note that Pfizer is the only vaccine approved in those under 18, so parents should keep that in mind when booking an appointment.
